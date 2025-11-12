Leases   ·   Office Leases

Security Firm Unity Building Security Takes 3K SF at 20 West 36th Street

By November 12, 2025 2:57 pm
20 West 36th Street and Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel.
20 West 36th Street and Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel. PHOTOS: Courtesy Koeppel Rosen

Security services firm Unity Building Security is opening up a new office in Midtown South.

The family-owned, New York City-based security firm, which specializes in building protection and life-safety services, has signed a lease for 3,439 square feet on part of the seventh floor of the Rosen family’s 20 West 36th Street, building manager Koeppel Rosen announced Wednesday. Asking rent was $46 per square foot.

The lease term runs for seven years and seven months, according to Koeppel Rosen. The deal also represents a new location for Unity, which has another New York City office at 310 Fifth Avenue, according to its website.

“[Unity] was looking for a central Manhattan location where it could expand its footprint to better serve a growing portfolio of clients,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, said in a statement.

Adams & Company Real Estate’s Bradley Cohn brokered the deal for the tenant, while the Rosen family was represented in-house by Max Koeppel. Spokespeople for Unity and Adams & Company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Led by retired NYPD Lieutenant Dennis J. McCreight and employing a team of more than 150 trained security guards, Unity provides concierge security and patrol services to commercial and residential properties across the city.

The security firm will join several other tenants at Rosen’s 12-story building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas, including educational development organization Publicolor, law firm Rheem Bell & Freeman, printing firm Pims and interior designer Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

