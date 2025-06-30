Educational development organization Publicolor is extending its stay at 20 West 36th Street.

The nonprofit organization, which focuses on at-risk youth, signed a deal with Koeppel Rosen to keep its 6,850 square feet on the ninth floor of the building, which is between Avenue of the Americas and Fifth Avenue. The landlord did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent in the deal.

The average asking rent for Midtown in May was $81.62 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“The building’s central location in Midtown Manhattan ensures that students from all over the New York area can easily access Publicolor’s headquarters,” Max Koeppel, who represented Koeppel Rosen in-house, said in a statement.

It’s unclear who represented Publicolor in the deal.

Publicolor moved into the 12-story building in August 2015, when it signed a 10-year lease that doubled the size of its previous space, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Other tenants in the building include American Friends of Magen David Adom, Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and packaging and logistics company Pims Incorporated.

