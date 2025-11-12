Modern workplace environments require a forward-thinking approach to the design in order to create a space where employees can do their best work without feeling trapped by their corporate surroundings.

Or at least that’s the approach that MKDA, an interior design and architecture firm, took when designing office space on the 34th floor of Lower Manhattan’s 7 World Trade Center.

Completed earlier this year and spanning 11,167 square feet, this column-free prebuilt space has been painstakingly redesigned into a flexible and collaborative work environment that offers a large conference room that features a bespoke, all-natural wood table and seating with inviting green upholstery. There are also smaller conference spaces that can be used to host small meetings and other collaborative efforts, or as individual offices.

The space is awash in floor-to-ceiling windows that offer the open floor plan an abundance of natural light, as well as absolutely breathtaking views of Manhattan. The office is also accented with warm wood features, plus contemporary art that comes from Silver Arts, the developer’s nonprofit program that supports working artists.

“We were trying to make it dense, but not feel overwhelming,” said Ari Weisfelner, executive vice president with MKDA. “We wanted it to be adaptable, but feel luxurious.”

Situated between two blocks of those smaller conference rooms is the office’s breakout area. Garnished with a pair of circular couches facing the giant windows, it is the perfect space to take a break and chat with colleagues over coffee while admiring the skyline, or to simply do some work away from the desk.

“We have these rows of offices, but we left the middle open,” Weisfelner said of the breakout area. “But we kept the ceiling line similar so we could infill offices if we needed to, but right now it is meant for lounge seating or something like that.”

The space is infused with ambient LED cove lighting, as well as terrazzo countertops, and greenery throughout the floor.

7 World Trade Center has a designed amenity space on the 10th floor that functions as an indoor lounge featuring fitness programs and a catered kitchen, so employees on the 34th floor can head down there if they need a (further) break from their colleagues. Or, they can head to the far end of the 34th floor where there is a wellness room.

The wellness room is a small, private space with a locking door that can be used in a variety of ways, including offering women who are nursing a bit of privacy, or as a quiet escape in the middle of a hectic workday.

Standing 52 stories and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, 7 World Trade Center was the first of the World Trade Center properties to be rebuilt after 9/11.

“No expense was spared in this design,” said Keith Cody, senior vice president and director of leasing at Silverstein Properties. “The amount of natural light that comes in here is fantastic, and we have a hospitality-

focused app that really supports the tenants in our portfolio.”