Tada! Youth Theater Renews 10K-SF Lease at 15 West 28th Street in NoMad

By November 4, 2025 2:18 pm
Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Co. and 15 West 28th Street.
Josh Berger of Norman Bobrow & Co. and 15 West 28th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Norman Bobrow & Co.; Propertyshark

Tada! Youth Theater is renewing its lease at East Coast Management’s 15 West 28th Street, where it has been since 2002.

The nonprofit drama company will remain in its 10,000-square-foot facility in NoMad for at least another five years at an asking rent of $50 per square foot, according to the tenant brokers at Norman Bobrow & Company.

“Tada loves the space they have called home for so long,” Josh Berger, vice president at Norman Bobrow & Company, said in a statement. “The building’s layout on the second and third floor is a perfect place to serve their present and future needs.”

David Eshaghpour of East Coast Management handled negotiations in-house for the landlord, but could not be reached for comment.

Tada, which features programming centered around musicals, will hold classes and host performances in the new space. 

The 10-story building, constructed in 1900, sits between Broadway and Fifth Avenue with office space above the retail component which is leased to KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar, and a mentorship program known as Jen Rudolph’s 2% Collective.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

15 West 28th Street, David Eshaghpour, Josh Berger, East Coast Management, Norman Bobrow & Company, Tada! Youth Theater
