Tada! Youth Theater is renewing its lease at East Coast Management’s 15 West 28th Street, where it has been since 2002.

The nonprofit drama company will remain in its 10,000-square-foot facility in NoMad for at least another five years at an asking rent of $50 per square foot, according to the tenant brokers at Norman Bobrow & Company.

“Tada loves the space they have called home for so long,” Josh Berger, vice president at Norman Bobrow & Company, said in a statement. “The building’s layout on the second and third floor is a perfect place to serve their present and future needs.”

David Eshaghpour of East Coast Management handled negotiations in-house for the landlord, but could not be reached for comment.

Tada, which features programming centered around musicals, will hold classes and host performances in the new space.

The 10-story building, constructed in 1900, sits between Broadway and Fifth Avenue with office space above the retail component which is leased to KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar, and a mentorship program known as Jen Rudolph’s 2% Collective.

