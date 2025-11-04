Sigma Computing Grows by 28K SF at One Madison Avenue

Business analytics firm Sigma Computing has signed a lease expansion deal at One Madison Avenue, growing its presence in the office tower to a total of 92,363 square feet, building owner SL Green told Commercial Observer.

The company has inked an 11-year expansion lease that adds 28,286 square feet to its footprint at One Madison Avenue, at an asking rent of $118 per square foot. The company signed the deal just four months after initially taking 64,077 square feet in the building in July, moving from its previous home at 124 East 14th Street.

“We are pleased to expand our valued relationship with Sigma Computing and help facilitate its rapidly growing business,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement announcing the expansion. “One Madison Avenue continues to be the pre-eminent choice for leading technology and innovation-driven companies seeking best-in-class office environments in Midtown South.”

Sigma was represented by Brent Ozarowski, Jeffrey Rodgers and Stephen Cisarik from Newmark. SL Green was represented by Paul Glickman, Alexander Chudnoff, Ben Bass and Diana Biasotti of JLL. Newmark declined to comment.

“Sigma Computing’s expansion at One Madison Avenue reinforces the building’s status as one of Manhattan’s most sought-after business addresses,” Glickman said via email. “The decision by a high-growth tech company to expand here speaks volumes about the strength of the building’s design, amenities and location, as well as Midtown South’s continued appeal to innovative, market-leading tenants.”

One Madison Avenue, which has its entrance at 23 East 22nd Street, was designed by architect Kohn Pedersen Fox. The building spans 1.4 million square feet and stands 27 stories high. Other tenants include artificial intelligence company Harvey AI, technology giant IBM, and Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of sports betting platform FanDuel.

