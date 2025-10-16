Harvey AI Signs 93K-SF Lease at One Madison Avenue

SL Green Realty signed a lease with a rapidly expanding Fortune 500 artificial intelligence platform.

Harvey AI Corporation, better known as simply Harvey, signed a 10-year lease for 92,663 square feet on the entire sixth floor of One Madison Avenue, according to SL Green. The deal comes only a year after Harvey expanded its footprint at 315 Park Avenue South.

Asking rent in One Madison is $115 per square foot, according to SL Green.

“Tenant demand remains robust in both Midtown Manhattan and Midtown South,” Steven Durels, SL Green’s director of leasing and real property, said in a statement. “Rents are rising as supply tightens in both of these submarkets, with particular strength in the Park Avenue and Sixth Avenue corridors.”

JLL’s Joseph Messina and Todd Stracci negotiated on behalf of the tenant while a separate JLL team of Paul Glickman, Alexander Chudnoff, Ben Bass and Diana Biasotti represented the landlord.

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October of last year, Harvey signed an expansion to 34,100 square feet at Columbia Property Trust’s 315 Park Avenue South. It’s unclear if the AI firm will keep both offices, or if it is expanding and consolidating its office footprint in New York City.

Harvey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at the 1.4 million-square-foot One Madison include Sigma Computing, which expanded to 64,077 square feet on the third floor in July, and tech giant IBM, which expanded to 362,092 square feet in January.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.