Rippling Relocates to 133K SF in the Penn District

Workforce management platform Rippling is leaving its home at 4 World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan for a 133,000-square-foot space at 330 West 34th Street in the Penn District.

Rippling was represented in the 10-year deal by Sacha Zarba and Jeff Fischer of CBRE, while building owner Vornado was represented in-house by Jared Silverman. The asking rent for the space, consisting of the 18-story building’s seventh, eighth and ninth floors, was $85 per square foot.

The San Francisco-based Rippling had its New York office on the sixth floor of 470 Park Avenue South until January 2024, when it relocated to the 59th and 60th floors of Silverstein Properties’ 4 World Trade Center, subleasing 69,000 square feet from Spotify, as CO reported at the time.

Concurrently, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the company would be supported by up to $3.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development, creating 390 new jobs in marketing, finance, legal, sales, operations, and engineering while retaining 173 full-time employees, and unlocking a $29 million, 10-year investment in New York-based research and development in the process.

The company also occupies a 123,000-square-foot office in San Francisco, which houses approximately 500 employees.

Founded by Parker Conrad in 2016, the tech company, which unifies HR, IT, finance, and other aspects of business operations, was valued at $13.5 billion by April 2024, according to Reuters. That valuation came after Rippling raised $200 million in financing from investment platform Coatue while other investors, including the Founders Fund, agreed to buy back $590 million in stock from early investors and employees.

In addition to its bases in San Francisco and New York, Rippling has offices in Austin, London, Dublin, Sydney and in India’s high-tech center, Bengaluru.

Built in 1926 and designed by Schultze & Weaver, the LEED Platinum building at 330 West 34th Street was renovated in 2014 by HOK, gaining a new lobby, storefront and entrance. There is also a ground-floor amenities center in the 682,000-square-foot building between Eighth and Ninth avenues, with social spaces and new mechanicals. Other tenants in the building include Angi (formerly Angie’s List), advertising company Deutsch and builder conglomerate Structure Tone.

Rippling and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Vornado declined to comment.