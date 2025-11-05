Pembroke Nabs Trio of D.C. Office Leases Totaling 25K SF

A Boston-based real estate firm has secured three new tenants for one of its office buildings in Downtown Washington, D.C., making the property nearly fully occupied despite citywide vacancy hovering above 22 percent.

The Aluminum Association, Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) and ITG Brands signed separate leases for a total of 25,000 square feet at Pembroke’s 13-story, Class A tower at 1201 New York Avenue NW. The square footage of each lease was not disclosed, and a spokesperson for Pembroke declined to provide further information.

The lease deals bring the 444,000-square-foot 1201 New York Avenue to 94 percent leased, per Pembroke. The Aluminum Association had previously occupied 6,300 square feet at Starwood and Vanderbilt’s 1400 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Va., while CLIA previously occupied space at Tishman Speyer’s 1201 F Street NW, though it’s unclear if the relocations are expansions or downsizes. ITG Brands did not previously occupy a D.C. office.

CBRE’s Amy Bowser, Brooks Brown and Will Donohue represented the landlord in the deal, though leasing at 1201 New York Avenue is now helmed by Stream Realty Partners’ John Klinke, Matt Pacinelli, Tim McCarty and Josh McDonald. Cresa’s Avery Rand and Mindy Saffer represented the Aluminum Association, CBRE’s James Dennin and Elizabeth Birch represented CLIA and CBRE’s Brad Wilner and Chad Barbiasz represented ITG Brands.

“We selected 1201 New York for our global headquarters because of its strong value proposition, service-focused building management, and a superb location in the heart of Downtown D.C.,” Josh Good, CLIA’s chief financial officer, said in a statement. “The building’s modern amenities and responsive management team support our operational priorities and our mission to serve our members effectively from a space that fosters collaboration and productivity.”

Pembroke has invested a lot of time and energy in 1201 New York Avenue over the past few years, securing 30,000 square feet of new leases there since the start of this year. Last July, the firm inked two leases at the building, with the International Franchise Association and public relations firm Firehouse Strategies, for a combined 25,000 square feet.

