Property Management Firm Orsid Expands Offices at 156 West 56th Street

Co-op and condo building operator Orsid New York has expanded its offices to a full floor at Tishman Speyer’s 156 West 56th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which was acquired by Akam this week but will continue operating as a separate entity, added an additional 6,000 square feet in the building also known as CitySpire to its original 2019 lease, according to Orsid. The total square footage is unclear.

Typical floor plates in the building span roughly 14,350 square feet, and the average asking rent for Midtown was $77.22 per square foot in October, according to a report from CBRE.

Tishman Speyer did not respond to a request for comment. It is unclear who brokered the deal as well as the terms of the lease.

“The expansion of our headquarters marks another exciting milestone in our company’s growth,” an Orsid spokesperson said in a statement. “Adding 6,000 square feet allows us to better serve our clients and support the incredible momentum we’ve experienced since 2020.”

Other tenants in the Midtown building include nonprofit educational organization Kallir Research Institute, which signed a lease in 2023; insurance platform Constellation Affiliated Partners, which signed a deal in 2021; and New York Road Runners, the group that organizes the New York City Marathon, which signed for 48,793 square feet in the tower in 2018,

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.