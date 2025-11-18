Boutique coworking space provider Ha Kibbutz has taken more than 17,610 square feet at the Koeppel Rosen-owned office property at 151 West 26th Street, the building owner announced.

Ha Kibbutz is an Israel-based coworking space provider, and its new lease at 151 West 26th Street will be its first in the U.S. The length of the lease is for 16 years and three months, but Koeppel Rosen did not provide the asking rent. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot in September, according to the latest CBRE data.

Koeppel Rose was represented in-house by Max Koeppel, while Ha Kibbutz was represented by Eric Siegel from LSL Advisors. Siegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re pleased to welcome Ha Kibbutz and their unique coworking space offerings to 151 West 26th Street,” Koeppel said in a statement announcing the lease. “We are committed to creating an exceptional office environment in all our properties, and the great location and flexible space at the building provided an ideal solution for the tenant.”

Located between Sixth and Seventh avenues in Manhattan, 151 West 26th Street is a 12-story, 197,336-square-foot property built in 1912. Other corporate tenants at 151 West 26th Street include health and wellness school the Swedish Institute, product design and tech company Goods & Services, and architectural services firm CTA Architects.

