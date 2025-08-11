Swedish Institute Expands to 58K SF at 151 West 26th Street

A health and wellness school is extending and expanding its facilities in Midtown South.

The Swedish Institute signed a 10-year extension on the ​​40,068 square feet it leases at Koeppel Rosen’s 151 West 26th Street, while adding another 17,610 square feet on the third floor of the building, according to the landlord.

Asking rent in the 197,336-square-foot building from 1912 was $53 per square foot, a spokesperson for Koeppel Rosen said.

“The Swedish Institute had already occupied 35,220 square feet of office and 4,848 square feet of retail space across the first, fourth and fifth floors of the building,” Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, who repped the landlord in-house, said in a statement. “It sought to expand within the building to accommodate extra room for its teaching and office space.”

Mark Weiss of Cushman & Wakefield handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the building include Public Clothing Company, a distributor of luxury apparel, which signed a lease for 17,610 square feet in January 2020, and acting school T. Schreiber Studio & Theatre on the 10th floor, as well as product design and engineering firm Goods & Services, Social Code and CTA Architects.

