Global fitness brand FS8 will soon open its first New York City studio on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

The Australia-based FS8, which has more than 65 studios worldwide and offers Pilates, yoga and toning workouts, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,422 square feet at the base of Three Waterline Square at 645 West 59th Street, property owner and developer GID announced Monday.

The fitness brand’s new space at the Waterline Square complex between 11th and 12th avenues will open in spring of 2026. Two other Manhattan locations are set to follow at 77 Greenwich Street in the Financial District and 269 West 23rd Street in Chelsea, according to FS8’s website.

“We look forward to expanding FS8 to the Upper West Side,” Travis Frenzel, CEO of Club Sports Group, the largest franchisee of FS8, said in a statement. “Our mission is to redefine what Pilates can be through supportive, results-driven environments and consistent, high-quality instruction from expert trainers. Waterline Square’s energy and community make it the ideal home for our next studio.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from CBRE found retail rents near the Upper West Side averaged $243 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Ripco Real Estate’s Brian Von Schmid brokered the deal for the tenant, while Atlantic Retail’s Joe Mastromonaco, Peter Lyons and Colleen Morrissey represented the landlord. Mastromonaco and a spokesperson for Ripco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2020, FS8 offers low-impact, high-performance workouts and training for all fitness levels. Each of its classes “combines next-generation training principles into dynamic, science-backed sessions that build full-body strength, flexibility and mental well-being,” according to GID.

News of FS8’s lease comes just a few weeks after Italian restaurant Casa Louie signed a lease for 3,300 square feet at Three Waterline Square for its second location in the city, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“At Waterline Square, we strive to curate a retail experience that enhances the everyday lifestyle of our residents and the surrounding neighborhood,” Wendy Adam, senior vice president of commercial asset management at GID, said in a statement. “FS8 brings an elevated fitness experience that perfectly complements our vision, and we are thrilled to welcome a brand that will foster both connection and well-being for the community.”

GID’s 2.2 million-square-foot Waterline Square complex includes 1,131 condos and apartments across three towers, as well as more than 100,000 square feet of amenities, including the private, resort-style Waterline Club.

