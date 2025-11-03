Italian restaurant Casa Louie, which is part of the portfolio of Mad Restaurant Group, is opening a second location at Three Waterline Square in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, property owner and developer GID announced.

The restaurant is expected to open next spring, having signed a 15-year lease for 3,300 square feet at the Waterline Square complex, which sits on West 59th Street between 11th and 12th avenues. The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in a neighboring area was $221 per square foot for the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

Joe Mastromonaco, Peter Lyons and Colleen Morrissey from Atlantic Retail represented the landlord in this deal. The tenant was represented by Peter Braus and Brad Schwarz from Lee & Associates. The brokers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“At Waterline Square, our goal has always been to create a dynamic environment where exceptional dining fosters connection and brings neighbors together,” Wendy Adam, senior vice president of commercial asset management at GID, said in a statement announcing the lease. “Casa Louie offers guests a place to share a meal with loved ones and feel instantly connected to the neighborhood. We are confident it will be a welcomed and vibrant addition to the community.”

Waterline Square is a 2.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development near the Hudson River that features over 1,000 condominium and rental units across three towers. The complex includes a 3-acre landscaped park and more than 100,000 square feet of amenities.

