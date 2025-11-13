Electra USA Signs 25K-SF Lease at SL Green’s 10 East 53rd Street

An electrical contractor is switching up offices within Midtown Manhattan.

Electra USA signed a 10-year, 25,331-square-foot lease on the fourth and 31st floors of SL Green Realty’s 10 East 53rd Street, in a relocation from 106 West 56th Street, according to the landlord.

Asking rent in the building ranges between $95 and $125 per square foot, according to SL Green.

The 37-story building on East 53rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues is now fully leased, according to Steven Durels, SL Green’s director of leasing and real property, who handled the deal on behalf of the landlord.

Joseph Cirone, Patrick Dugan and Zachary Price at CBRE handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant.

CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Electra USA owns other contracting firms such as Gilston Electric, Hellman Electric, FW Sims and PJ Mechanical, all of which occupy three other office locations in the city and one on Long Island.

Other tenants in the building include Swarovski, Tarsadia Capital, Investec USA Holdings, First State Investments, Capital Dynamics and International Swaps & Derivatives Association. Fitness club Equinox leases space at the base of the building.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.