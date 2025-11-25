A global logistics firm has signed a full-building lease in Northern Virginia, fueling the DMV-based landlord’s plans to double down on its industrial portfolio in the region.

Denmark-based transport and logistics company DSV inked the lease with Matan Companies for a 219,456-square-foot property in Stafford named Crossroads Industrial. DSV plans to use the facility to boost its supply chain capacity throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to the landlord.

The property at 1045 Richmond Highway is adjacent to Interstate 95, about 48 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

“[DSV’s] decision to lease at Crossroads Industrial validates both the strength of the Stafford market and our continued investment in developing state-of-the-art industrial space across the region,” JP Matan, a principal at Matan Companies, said in a statement.

Matan Companies isn’t content to rest on its industrial laurels. The Frederick, Md.-based developer — which has a development pipeline that’s more than twice the size of its 7 million-square-foot portfolio — is already shifting its attention to its next project in Stafford, dubbed Venture Industrial. That project will feature 250,000 square feet of warehouse and logistics space near Crossroads Industrial. A development time frame was not immediately available.

“Our expansion into Stafford County is a natural extension of our regional development strategy,” Zach Jung, Matan’s managing director, added in a statement.

DSV, meanwhile, is active in major port markets around the country. The firm early last year paid about $107 million for a fully entitled, 66-acre property in Southern California’s Inland Empire region, where it plans to build a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center.

