Leases

Logistics Firm DSV Inks Full-Building Lease in NoVA

Landlord and developer Matan Companies will now shift focus toward its next 250,000-square-foot development

By November 25, 2025 2:45 pm
reprints
DSV CEO Jens Lund and 1045 Richmond Highway, Stafford, Va.
DSV CEO Jens Lund and 1045 Richmond Highway, Stafford, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy DSV; Courtesy Matan Companies

A global logistics firm has signed a full-building lease in Northern Virginia, fueling the DMV-based landlord’s plans to double down on its industrial portfolio in the region. 

Denmark-based transport and logistics company DSV inked the lease with Matan Companies for a 219,456-square-foot property in Stafford named Crossroads Industrial. DSV plans to use the facility to boost its supply chain capacity throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to the landlord. 

SEE ALSO: Fundamentals and Capital Are Back for NYC’s Office Market: Forum

The property at 1045 Richmond Highway is adjacent to Interstate 95, about 48 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

“[DSV’s] decision to lease at Crossroads Industrial validates both the strength of the Stafford market and our continued investment in developing state-of-the-art industrial space across the region,” JP Matan, a principal at Matan Companies, said in a statement. 

Matan Companies isn’t content to rest on its industrial laurels. The Frederick, Md.-based developer — which has a development pipeline that’s more than twice the size of its 7 million-square-foot portfolio — is already shifting its attention to its next project in Stafford, dubbed Venture Industrial. That project will feature 250,000 square feet of warehouse and logistics space near Crossroads Industrial. A development time frame was not immediately available. 

“Our expansion into Stafford County is a natural extension of our regional development strategy,” Zach Jung, Matan’s managing director, added in a statement.

DSV, meanwhile, is active in major port markets around the country. The firm early last year paid about $107 million for a fully entitled, 66-acre property in Southern California’s Inland Empire region, where it plans to build a 1.4 million-square-foot distribution center. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1045 Richmond Highway, Crossroads Industrial, JP Matan, Venture Industrial, Zach Jung, DSV, Matan Companies
Will Silverman of Eastdil Secured at Commercial Observer's office forum.
Office · Leases
New York City

Fundamentals and Capital Are Back for NYC’s Office Market: Forum

By Max Gross
Newmark's Michael Paster and 792 Madison Avenue.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Jacob Cohen to Open Its First U.S. Location in the Upper East Side

By Mark Hallum
838 Broadway and Adam Henick of Current Real Estate Advisors.
Office · Leases
New York City

Swedish AI Company Legora Leases NYC HQ at 838 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso