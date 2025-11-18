Dentist Bites Into Williamsburg Building Completed Last Year

Dentist Perri Malek is bringing smiles to patients and retail brokers alike, signing a 10-year lease for 2,196 square feet to expand her dental practice on the ground floor at 11 Gerry Street in Brooklyn’s South Williamsburg, Commercial Observer has learned.

The asking rent was $49 per square foot. Josh Augenbaum and Chaim Zagelbaum of Augenbaum Realty brokered the deal on behalf of both the tenant and the property owner, Simon Dushinsky, operating as Harrison Plaza.

Malek will retain her current office seven miles away at 2270 Ocean Avenue in Brooklyn. The new Gerry Street location will be her second in the borough. Malek also has a summertime location at 1 Fairchild Place in Monticello, N.Y., according to her website.

11 Gerry Street sits near the intersection of Flushing, Marcy and Union avenues. The 10-story building spans 143,805 square feet with 48 condominium units and three commercial units.

The Rabsky Group, co-owned by Dushinsky along with partner Isaac Rabinowitz, acquired a nine-site assemblage from Pfizer that included 11 Gerry Street for $12.8 million in 2012, with the intention of developing eight buildings with 1,146 residential units and up to 62,810 square feet of retail across two blocks, Crain’s New York Business reported in August 2023.

According to New York Yimby, construction on 11 Gerry, which was designed by Fischer + Makooi Architects (FMA), was completed by late winter of 2024. The building is part of a two-building residential complex along with the eight-story 55 Gerry Street.

Popular Bank signed a 10-year lease for 2,290 square feet at 11 Gerry Street in August 2025, as CO reported.

