The H.wood Group, the hospitality group behind L.A. celebrity hot spot Delilah, is adding a second establishment near Miami Beach’s famed Lincoln Road retail street.

The firm plans to open a yet-to-be-named Japanese-style cocktail lounge inside Robert Rivani’s office building at 1691 Michigan Avenue, located right off the shopping promenade, the landlord announced. The lease is 10 years long.

The 2,000-square-foot concept, which is scheduled to open this summer, will occupy the third floor of the building’s amenity suite.

The deal adds to h.wood Group’s growing Miami portfolio. In 2023, it opened an outpost of its Delilah restaurant in Brickell, Miami’s financial district. It has also signed a lease to open Nice Guy, another upscale haunt, a block over at 947 Lincoln Road, which has yet to debut.

H.wood Group’s Japanese cocktail lounge could join Playboy, another L.A. transplant. The iconic adult magazine announced it would relocate its headquarters from California and open a members-only lounge, part of a 20,000-square-foot lease at Rivani’s Miami Beach property. But the deal remains contingent on the magazine receiving $800,000 in incentives from the City of Miami Beach, which the municipality has yet to approve.

Last year, Rivani’s eponymous company, formerly called Black Lion, purchased the ground lease to the 161,824-square-foot building for $62.5 million, with plans to invest another $100 million to renovate the asset. The building includes 119,000 square feet of office space and more than 43,000 square feet of retail.

A representative for h.wood Group confirmed the new Miami Beach lease.

