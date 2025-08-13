Leases   ·   Office Leases

Playboy HQ Moving to Miami Beach and Opening Members Club

The iconic adult publication is leaving L.A. for a more 'business-friendly' environment

By August 13, 2025 3:20 pm
RIVANI's Robert Rivani (top), Playboy CEO Ben Kohn (bottom), and a rendering of Rivani MIami Beach.
RIVANI's Robert Rivani (top), Playboy CEO Ben Kohn (bottom), and a rendering of Rivani MIami Beach. PHOTOS: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living; Erik Voake/Getty Images for Playboy; RENDERING: Courtesy Rivani

Playboy is moving its headquarters from Los Angeles to the more “business-friendly” Miami Beach, where it also plans to launch a hospitality venture, the company announced. 

The iconic adult publication signed a 20,000-square-foot office lease at 1691 Michigan Avenue, just north of Lincoln Road, according to a representative for landlord Robert Rivani. The office on the top floor of the six-story building will open next summer. 

“Miami Beach is among the most dynamic and culturally influential cities in the country, making it the ideal home for Playboy’s next chapter,” Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy, said in a statement.

The media company is also developing a Playboy Club in Miami Beach alongside an unnamed hospitality partner. The establishment will include a restaurant and members-only space inspired by the famed Playboy Mansion. 

A representative for Playboy did not immediately respond to an inquiry for additional details. 

Rivani’s eponymous company, formerly called Black Lion, purchased the 161,824-square-foot building for $62.5 million last year. The asset includes 119,000 square feet of office space and more than 43,000 square feet of retail. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

