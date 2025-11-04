A professional services and technology firm is consolidating its New York City offices to Midtown’s NoMad neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

U.K.-based Davies Group signed a five-year, 8,264-square-foot lease on the third floor of Windsor Management’s 99 Madison Avenue that brings the office building to full capacity, according to the landlord brokers.

Asking rent in the building is $62 per square foot, according to Savitt Partners.

“Achieving full occupancy at 99 Madison Avenue is a testament to the property’s enduring appeal and the strength of our partnerships,” Matthew Kiamie, CEO and president of Windsor Management, said in a statement.

It’s unclear where Davies Group’s other offices are in New York City or how many there are.

Elliot Zelinger and Scott Fink from Savitt represented the landlord in the transaction while JLL’s Hannah Freund, Dan Santagata and TJ Hochanadel negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 17-story tower sits at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 29th Street, three blocks north of Madison Square Park. Tenants include technology investment firm Atlantic Vantage Point, which signed a 8,264-square-foot lease in September, and Italian furniture company Boffi | DePadova, which signed a 19,964-square-foot showroom lease in January 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.