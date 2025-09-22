Technology investment firm Atlantic Vantage Point (AVP) is moving its New York City headquarters within Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Formerly known as AXA Venture Partners, AVP will relocate from 1330 Avenue of the Americas to an 8,264-square-foot space at Windsor Management’s 99 Madison Avenue for a term of 10 years, according to JLL.

JLL did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent for Midtown in August was $83.61 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“99 Madison Avenue offers AVP the exact blend of location, design flexibility, and energy that matches its growth ambitions,” JLL’s Matt Astrachan, who represented the tenant alongside Dan Turkewitz and Harrison Potter, said in a statement. “The floor plate size, abundant natural light, and collaborative modern layout will support the company’s evolving needs as it continues to scale its operations.”

Savitt Partners’ Elliot Zelinger and Scott Fink handled negotiations on behalf of Windsor Management.

“99 Madison has undergone thoughtful improvements which reinforce its appeal to forward-thinking firms,” Zelinger said in a statement.

The landlord will be building out the space for AVP, which will occupy the building in 2026, according to JLL.

Other tenants in the 17-story tower at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 29th Street include Italian furniture company Boffi | DePadova, which signed a 19,964-square-foot showroom lease in January 2023, as reported in CO.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.