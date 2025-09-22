Leases   ·   Office Leases

Investment Firm Atlantic Vantage Point Takes 8K SF at 99 Madison Avenue

By September 22, 2025 11:55 am
reprints
JLL's Matthew Astrachan (top), Dan Turkewitz (center), and Harrison Potter (bottom), and 99 Madison Avenue.
JLL's Matthew Astrachan (top), Dan Turkewitz (center), and Harrison Potter (bottom), and 99 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

Technology investment firm Atlantic Vantage Point (AVP) is moving its New York City headquarters within Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Formerly known as AXA Venture Partners, AVP will relocate from 1330 Avenue of the Americas to an 8,264-square-foot space at Windsor Management’s 99 Madison Avenue for a term of 10 years, according to JLL.

SEE ALSO: Treeview Secures Full-Building Lease in NoVA

JLL did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent for Midtown in August was $83.61 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“99 Madison Avenue offers AVP the exact blend of location, design flexibility, and energy that matches its growth ambitions,” JLL’s Matt Astrachan, who represented the tenant alongside Dan Turkewitz and Harrison Potter, said in a statement. “The floor plate size, abundant natural light, and collaborative modern layout will support the company’s evolving needs as it continues to scale its operations.”

Savitt PartnersElliot Zelinger and Scott Fink handled negotiations on behalf of Windsor Management.

“99 Madison has undergone thoughtful improvements which reinforce its appeal to forward-thinking firms,” Zelinger said in a statement.

The landlord will be building out the space for AVP, which will occupy the building in 2026, according to JLL.

Other tenants in the 17-story tower at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 29th Street include Italian furniture company Boffi | DePadova, which signed a 19,964-square-foot showroom lease in January 2023, as reported in CO.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

99 Madison Avenue, Dan Turkewitz, Elliot Zelinger, Harrison Potter, Matt Astrachan, Scott Fink, Atlantic Vantage Point, JLL, Savitt Partners, Windsor Management
Reston Commons.
Office · Leases
Virginia

Treeview Secures Full-Building Lease in NoVA

By Nick Trombola
GFP Real Estate's Allen Gurevich and 505 Eighth Avenue.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Showrooms Cimbali, Hästens Ink Deals at GFP’s 505 Eighth Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
AJ Camhi, executive vice president and director of leasing of RFR Realty, and 477 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

NewEdge Wealth Inks 18K-SF Lease at RFR’s 477 Madison Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo