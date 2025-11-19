Children’s Rescue Fund Takes 18K-SF Lease at 521 Bergen Avenue

Nonprofit housing and supportive services provider the Children’s Rescue Fund has inked an 18,000-square-foot lease at 521 Bergen Avenue in the Bronx, landlord brokerage JLL announced.

The charity’s executive offices will occupy the entire third and fourth floors, plus part of the building’s basement. Children’s Rescue Fund’s current address is listed on its website as 384 East 149th Street in the Bronx. It is unclear when the firm will move to its new location.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. Previous Commercial Observer reporting noted an asking rent of $40 per square foot for the building.

The building owner is 521 Bergen Properties, and the building is managed by an affiliate of Rubenstein Partners. JLL’s William Korchak, Al Gutierrez, Ellen Herman, Edward DiTolla and Henry Warner brokered the deal on behalf of the property. Michael Brown from Keller Williams represented the tenant, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We always envisioned 521 Bergen Avenue as a hub for local agencies and organizations that support the community, and the arrival of the Children’s Rescue Fund now cements that vision,” Korchak said in a statement announcing the lease. “The property’s redevelopment as a modern, flexible building, and its location in the heart of the South Bronx steps from bus and subway lines, makes it an ideal choice for tenants who want to be accessible and impactful in the area.”

Children’s Rescue Fund joins fellow building tenant and child welfare organization JCCA, which signed a 10-year lease at 521 Bergen Avenue in September. Nonprofit supportive housing and programming provider The Bridge is also a tenant. The six-story building underwent a redevelopment and now features brand-new building systems, an updated lobby and a new passenger elevator.

