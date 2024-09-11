Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Nonprofit The Bridge Signs 9K-SF Lease at 521 Bergen Avenue in the Bronx

By September 11, 2024 1:19 pm
reprints
Sam Hartstein, CEO Gemstone Realty Group, and 521 Bergen Avenue, Bronx.
Sam Hartstein, CEO Gemstone Realty Group, and 521 Bergen Avenue, Bronx. PHOTO: Courtesy Gemstone Realty Group; RENDERING: Courtesy BridgeRock Capital

A supportive housing and programming provider will open an adult services center at Rubenstein Partners521 Bergen Avenue in the Bronx, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Bridge is setting up in the South Bronx after signing an 8,648-square-foot, 10-year lease, according to tenant broker Samuel Hartstein of Gemstone Realty Group. Asking rent was $39 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Logistics Firm Signs 45K-SF Lease in SoCal’s Orange County

“The Bridge is an amazing agency that has been doing wonderful work for the community for many years, and it was truly an honor to represent them as they expand their services,” Hartstein said in a statement.

JLL (JLL)’s William Korchak and Edward DiTolla negotiated on behalf of Rubenstein Partners but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Bridge will take over the fifth floor of the six-story building. It offers supportive housing and health services to adults and has other locations at 248 West 108th Street, 350 East 84th Street, 912 Amsterdam Avenue and 2492 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Rubenstein owns the building in a joint venture with Bridgerock Capital, and the pair bought the property from Abingdon Square Partners for $11.8 million in 2019. The buyers later renovated the building’s retail component, building systems, lobby and elevators with leasing kicking off in earnest in 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

521 Bergen Avenue, Edward DiTolla, Samuel Hartstein, The Bridge, William Korchak, Bridgerock Capital, Gemstone Realty Group, JLL, Rubenstein Partners
JLL Senior Vice President Xavier Nolasco and 1830 Raymer Avenue, Fullerton, Calif.
Leases  ·  Industrial
California

Logistics Firm Signs 45K-SF Lease in SoCal’s Orange County

By Nick Trombola
Two Trees Management CEO Jed Walentas and 35 Pearl Street, Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Cosmetology School Aveda Arts Relocates From SoHo to Dumbo Office Tower

By Isabelle Durso
Kent M. Swig, president of Helmsley Spear, and 145 East 32nd Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

NYC Health + Hospitals Takes 10K SF at Murray Hill Medical Building

By Isabelle Durso