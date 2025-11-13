Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) is on a Southern California buying spree, and its latest purchase is one of the largest single-asset industrial deals in the region so far this year.

BLP, the industrial investment arm of Bridge Investment Group, paid $174 million for a roughly 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Fontana, Commercial Observer has learned. The deal is among the priciest seen for an Inland Empire facility so far this year, this side of Burlington’s $257 million deal for its Riverside distribution center in April.

A private seller using an LLC named after the property’s address, 10681 Production Avenue, sold the facility. Flex industrial space provider Cubework currently occupies the property, though ownership expects the building to become vacant in the first quarter of 2026, and BLP plans to upgrade the office space and dock loading wells.

“This is a defining acquisition, not just for BLP, but for the broader logistics market,” Paul Jones, BLP managing director, said in a statement. “Assets of this scale, quality and location are scarce. We moved decisively in this moment of peak dislocation, recognizing that the recovery in tenant demand for large, high-quality assets is outpacing available supply.”

BLP is on a hot streak this year, having just last month paid $109 million for two warehouse properties in L.A. County’s City of Industry. In July, the firm acquired a fully leased, roughly 333,000-square-foot facility in Fontana for $84 million, and in June landed a $355 million refinancing loan tied to 24 of its industrial properties across six states, including California.

“The Inland Empire remains one of America’s premier logistics markets with its population density and strategic port infrastructure,” Brian Gagne, BLP chief investment officer, added in a statement. “BLP’s deeply embedded local market teams enable the company to identify emerging supply and demand imbalances that create compelling opportunities for investment performance.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.