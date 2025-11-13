Investments & Sales

BLP Buys Soon-to-be-Vacant Warehouse in One of SoCal’s Biggest Deals This Year

The 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse is in the Inland Empire

By November 13, 2025 6:05 pm
reprints
Bridge Logistics Properties Managing Director Paul Jones and a warehouse at 10681 Production Avenue in Fontana, Calif.
Bridge Logistics Properties Managing Director Paul Jones and a warehouse at 10681 Production Avenue in Fontana, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Bridge Logistics Properties

Bridge Logistics Properties (BLP) is on a Southern California buying spree, and its latest purchase is one of the largest single-asset industrial deals in the region so far this year. 

BLP, the industrial investment arm of Bridge Investment Group, paid $174 million for a roughly 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Fontana, Commercial Observer has learned. The deal is among the priciest seen for an Inland Empire facility so far this year, this side of Burlington’s $257 million deal for its Riverside distribution center in April. 

SEE ALSO: Starwood Sells Two Commercial Condos in the South Bronx for $94M

A private seller using an LLC named after the property’s address, 10681 Production Avenue, sold the facility. Flex industrial space provider Cubework currently occupies the property, though ownership expects the building to become vacant in the first quarter of 2026, and BLP plans to upgrade the office space and dock loading wells.

“This is a defining acquisition, not just for BLP, but for the broader logistics market,” Paul Jones, BLP managing director, said in a statement. “Assets of this scale, quality and location are scarce. We moved decisively in this moment of peak dislocation, recognizing that the recovery in tenant demand for large, high-quality assets is outpacing available supply.”

BLP is on a hot streak this year, having just last month paid $109 million for two warehouse properties in L.A. County’s City of Industry. In July, the firm acquired a fully leased, roughly 333,000-square-foot facility in Fontana for $84 million, and in June landed a $355 million refinancing loan tied to 24 of its industrial properties across six states, including California. 

“The Inland Empire remains one of America’s premier logistics markets with its population density and strategic port infrastructure,” Brian Gagne, BLP chief investment officer, added in a statement. “BLP’s deeply embedded local market teams enable the company to identify emerging supply and demand imbalances that create compelling opportunities for investment performance.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

10681 Production Avenue, Brian Gagne, Paul Jones, Bridge Investment Group, Bridge Logistics Properties, Cubework
Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht and 425 Westchester Avenue in The Bronx.
Special Purpose · Investments & Sales
New York City

Starwood Sells Two Commercial Condos in the South Bronx for $94M

By Isabelle Durso
JRK Holdings President Danny Lippman (top), Lerner Enterprises Managing Principal Mark Lerner (bottom), and Motion at Dadeland in Miami.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Florida

Lerner Sells Multifamily Ground Lease in Miami-Dade for Major Discount

By Julia Echikson
Jonathan Iger.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

Sage CEO Jonathan Iger: 5 Questions

By Isabelle Durso