Famed coffee and matcha shop Blank Street Coffee will open its largest retail location in the city at Rudin’s 32 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer can first report.

Blank Street Coffee, which started as a coffee cart in Brooklyn in 2020, has signed a lease for 2,900 square feet at the 27-story Art Deco building. The asking rent and length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in Midtown South was $497 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

The coffee shop is expected to open in the second quarter of 2026.

Rudin was represented in-house by Robert Steinman.

“We are delighted to welcome Blank Street to 32 Avenue of the Americas,” Steinman said in a statement announcing the lease. “Having quality coffee, matcha and pastries available in an inviting atmosphere will enhance the daily experience for our tenants while serving as an amenity for the entire neighborhood.”

Blank Street Coffee was represented by Patrick O’Rourke from Cushman & Wakefield. O’Rourke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re very excited to open our largest New York location yet at 32 Avenue of the Americas — a beautiful Art Deco landmark in the heart of Tribeca,” Evan Mateen, director of real estate at Blank Street, said in the statement. “We’re drawing inspiration from the building’s architecture to design a cafe that honors its history while bringing a modern Blank Street touch.”

Rudin acquired 32 Avenue of the Americas, which was originally designed by architect Ralph Thomas Walker, in 1999 from AT&T, back when it was known as the AT&T Long Lines Building. The building underwent a significant renovation in 2002.

Office tenants at 32 Avenue of the Americas include telecommunications company Digital Realty, investment company Dorilton Group and photo agency ​​Industrial Color.

