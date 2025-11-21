Development   ·   Construction

Benenson Capital Looks to Build 389 Residential Units in Forest Hills

By November 21, 2025 4:47 pm
Rachel Loeb, CIO at Benenson. 100–12 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills.
100–12 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills.

Benenson Capital Partners, a real estate investment, development and asset management company, wants to build a new mixed-use development in Forest Hills, Queens.

Benenson Capital filed a zoning application last week to redevelop the two one-story retail buildings at 100-12 Queens Boulevard into a 21-story, roughly 280,000-square-foot mixed-use building, according to a filing with the New York City Department of City Planning.

If approved, the project would include 264,616 square feet of residential space, or 389 units, including 97 permanently affordable units. In addition, the project would feature 16,184 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 38 parking spaces, the filing shows.

“The [project] would result in an increase in residential density and a requirement for affordable housing on the development site, which is on a heavily trafficked, über-wide arterial thoroughfare and in the immediate proximity of transit,” Rachel Loeb, chief investment officer at Benenson, wrote in the filing.

A spokesperson for Benenson Capital did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Benenson bought the property between 67th Road and 67th Avenue in 2001 for an undisclosed amount, property records show. The site is currently home to chicken shop Roast & Co and CVS.

News of the project comes after recent development plans elsewhere in Queens.

Just this week, developer Israel Hirsch filed plans to build three new apartment buildings in Far Rockaway at 137 Beach 30th Street, 155 Beach 30th Street and 139 Beach 29th Street, with a total of around 230 units, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

In April, Mega Development Group also submitted an application to build a 310-unit apartment building at 220-28 Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village, CO reported.

