New Apartment Buildings Coming to Far Rockaway, Queens

Three new apartment buildings totaling around 230 units are coming to Far Rockaway, Queens, just a few blocks from the beach.

The sites at 137 Beach 30th Street, 155 Beach 30th Street and 139 Beach 29th Street will soon rise as six- and seven-story apartment buildings, according to the New York Business Journal, which was first to report the news.

Plans for the buildings were filed with the city last week by Beach Development 30th LLC, a company affiliated with developer Israel Hirsch.

According to project descriptions filed with the City Planning Commission, the developer is seeking an exception to zoning rules concerning waterfront access and visual corridor requirements, since the properties are not actually on the water.

The project description notes that 155 Beach 30th Street would be a seven-story building with 57 dwelling units across 34,776 square feet, 137 Beach 30th Street would be a seven-story building with 99 dwelling units across 57,748 square feet, and 139 Beach 29th Street would be six stories with 74 units over 42,069 square feet.

According to public records, 137 Beach 30th Street, listed under the alternative address 109 Beach 30th Street, was sold in February 2025 from SBBK F LLC of Cedarhurst, N.Y., to Beach 30 Multifamily LLC of Briarwood, N.Y., for $5 million. Concurrently, 139 Beach 29th Street was sold from the same seller to Beach 29 Multifamily LLC for $3 million. There is no apparent similar record for 155 Beach 30th Street.

According to PincusCo, Hirsch borrowed $13 million from Broadview Capital for 155 Beach 30th Street in June 2025.

That same month, Hirsch, along with Chayim Rosenfeld, purchased a development site at 1718 Crotona Park East in East Morrisania in the Bronx for $2.3 million, according to PincusCo, with the expected use being ground-up development.

Hirsch could not be reached for comment.

