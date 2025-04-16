Mega Development Group wants to build a new residential building in Queens Village in eastern Queens.

Barry Kessler has submitted plans for a 310-unit apartment building at 220-28 Jamaica Avenue, about a mile west of Belmont Park racetrack, according to a filing this week with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The Kessler family has owned the property — between Springfield Boulevard and 22nd Street and includes 220-34 Jamaica Avenue — since 1994 and operates sign shop Five Boro Flag Banner and Sign at the 26,744-square-foot retail building currently on the site, according to PincusCo, which first reported the news.

However, Mega was named as the owner of the property on architectural renderings for the new construction project, PincusCo reported. Curtis + Ginsberg Architects was also listed as the architect, records show.

Spokespeople for Mega and Curtis did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Kessler could not be reached for comment.

The project calls for the construction of a roughly 280,000-square-foot residential building with 310 units spread over 12 stories, according to the filing.

If completed, the building would join other new residential developments in Queens in recent years, including Tishman Speyer’s housing project in Far Rockaway.

In March, the developer secured $166 million in construction financing to build Edgemere Commons A2, a 100 percent affordable housing property at 337 Beach 52nd Street with 244 units, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Tishman Speyer’s affordable housing platform, TS Communities, is spearheading the larger Edgemere Commons project, an 11-building multiphase development that is expected to deliver 2,050 apartment units in Far Rockaway upon completion in 2031, CO reported.

