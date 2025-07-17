A nonprofit government contractor has cut its Northern Virginia headquarters space in half with a new 74,681-square-foot lease deal.

Noblis, which provides technical advice to government clients, inked a lease to take the vast majority of BXP’s 12050 Inspiration Street in Reston, Va. The property is a section of BXP’s Reston Next project, which has added, and will continue to add, millions of square feet to its Reston Town Center district.

The lease is a significant downsize, however, compared to Noblis’ 160,000-square-foot lease at Bernstein Management’s Summit I and II less than a mile south of its new digs.

A spokesperson for BXP declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Noblis did not immediately respond to CO’s requests for comment. A Noblis spokesperson told the Business Journals that the nonprofit planned to move into its new headquarters in September 2027.

BXP is still active in nearby Washington, D.C., despite the bevy of bad or mixed office news in recent years. That includes nailing down a 150,000-square-foot pre-lease with law firm McDermott Will & Emery in January, and a 126,000-square-foot pre-lease with fellow firm Cooley in April for the landlord’s redevelopment of 725 12th Street NW. BXP earlier this year paid just $34 million for the property, one of the tallest buildings in D.C., a hefty discount from the $61 million paid by Hines for it in the early 1990s.

Yet the real estate investment trust’s focus in the DMV lately has been on Northern Virginia, particularly as it develops the next phase of Reston Next. That investment appears to be paying off, as Reston Town Center was nearly 100 percent leased as of last July, the REIT said at the time.

Still, not everything has been perfect in BXP’s NoVA kingdom. Facebook parent company Meta last August opted to significantly downsize its lease at the development by 51,000 square feet — nearly two-thirds of the space it initially signed on for in 2019.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.