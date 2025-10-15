Private equity firm Vialto Group has signed up for an additional 10,000 square feet at Marx Realty’s 545 Madison Avenue office tower, bringing the firm’s total footprint to 17,500 square feet across two full floors, Marx announced.

Asking rent for the new 10,000-square-foot space was $95 per square foot, according to Marx. The asking rent for office space in the 17-story tower ranges between $95 and $165 per square foot. Vialto Group moved into 545 Madison in 2022.

Tara Stacom of Cushman & Wakefield represented Marx Realty in this deal, while C&W’s David Dusek represented Vialto Group. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this deal.

“As is typical across our portfolio in New York and D.C., existing tenants almost always choose to grow in place at Marx properties, and we’re thrilled to see Vialto more than doubling its footprint at 545 Madison,” Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, said in a statement announcing the expansion. “The hospitality-infused, club-like aesthetic we pioneered is just that special.”

545 Madison Avenue is also known as the Baccarat Building, thanks to a co-branding partnership between the lifestyle house Baccarat and Marx Realty. Other corporate tenants at the building include Marx Realty, private investment firm BellTower Partners, and financial software and applications developer GTS.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.