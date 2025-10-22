Starr to Open Steakhouse at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami

Famed restaurateur Stephen Starr is opening a steakhouse at the luxury Bal Harbour Shops mall near Miami Beach.

Called Slim’s, the concept will be inspired by “the timeless allure and glamour of the golden age of cinema” and include “plush leather banquettes and vintage murals,” according to a statement from Starr’s group. Whitman Family Development, which owns the popular retail development, declined to comment.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open this spring on the ground floor of the mall in the space formerly occupied by Japanese eatery Makoto, adjacent to the Saks Fifth Avenue department store. Makoto, another Starr concept, relocated to the top floor of the three-story building three years ago.

Slim’s marks Starr’s latest expansion at the open-air shopping center, which sits off Collins Avenue near the north end of Miami Beach. In July, the restaurateur signed a lease to take over space previously occupied by Aba, which seated 250. Starr will also operate Jeffrey Chodorow’s upcoming China Grill on the ground floor.

Bal Harbour Shops is expanding, too. Last year, the family-owned firm upped its construction debt to $740 million to complete a 250,000-square-foot expansion.

Update: The story was updated to include the footprint of the restaurant.

