AI Platform Sierra Inks 15K-SF Deal at 375 West Broadway

Conversational AI platform Sierra is opening its first New York City office in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Sierra, which builds AI agents that act as virtual employees for customer service, sales and marketing, has signed a lease for 14,563 square feet on a full floor of Manova Partners’ 375 West Broadway, the landlord announced Monday.

The San Francisco-based Sierra announced it would be opening a New York City office in May, along with news that it would be hiring across agent development and sales roles for the new space. Sierra’s location at the five-story building between Broome and Spring streets will join its other offices in San Francisco, Atlanta and London, according to its website.

“375 Broadway is a tremendous asset in one of New York’s most innovative and sought-after neighborhoods,” William Tees, vice president of asset management at Manova, said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome Sierra and maintain full occupancy in such a competitive commercial leasing environment.”

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Newmark found office rents in NoHo and SoHo averaged $100.04 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

CBRE’s Jeff Fischer and Conor Krup brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s Brett Harvey, Howard Hersch, Greg Conen, Jennifer Schreiber and Natalie Serio represented the landlord. Spokespeople for CBRE, Newmark and Sierra did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Manova acquired the SoHo building “through a predecessor company on behalf of an investor in February 2022,” according to the announcement. The predecessor company was Macquarie Group, which bought the property in February 2022 for $130 million. Manova spun off from Macquarie in December 2024 as part of Macquarie’s plan to spin off its core and core-plus real estate business into an independent firm.

Manova, which currently oversees approximately $4 billion in assets under management in the U.S., is doing some renovations at 375 West Broadway, including upgrades to the front and rear lobbies, according to the announcement.

Sierra will join several other tenants at the 1863-built SoHo building, including e-commerce service Square and luxury fashion brand Gucci in the entire ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.