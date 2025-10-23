A New York-based investment firm has refinanced a Maryland multifamily complex it purchased earlier this year.

Sentinel Real Estate nabbed a $67.5 million refinancing loan for Rockwell at Crown, a 386-unit property at 800 Rockwell Avenue in Gaithersburg, about 21 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Newmark’s Jim Badolato, Rob Cantazano, Greg Primiano, Deric Obeldobel and Elias Sulpizio arranged and originated the Fannie Mae loan.

“With interest rates beginning to ease and sentiment pointing toward further stability — we are seeing renewed momentum in the market,” Badolato said in a statement. “This transaction highlights the increase in both pent-up and discretionary refinancings, signaling a broader unlocking of capital markets activity.”

Sentinel earlier this year paid $150 million for the 2022-built Rockwell at Crown — dubbed Aventon Crown at the time — and simultaneously put down $167.3 million for Brentford at the Mile in Tysons, Va. The deals were part of a trend of nine-figure multifamily deals in the DMV throughout late 2024 and early 2025.

Meanwhile, Sentinel’s refinancing adds to other recent Fannie Mae deals provided by Newmark in Maryland. In September, the real estate services firm originated an $81 million loan for GoldStar Group for EDE, a 350-unit multifamily complex it developed in Frederick. GoldStar acquired the property, about 28 miles north of Rockwell at Crown, in 2020 for $5 million.

