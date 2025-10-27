Artificial Intelligence unit processing big data arrays.
Industry · Technology
National

Venture Capital Is Back in Proptech and Picking Winners Based on AI Integration

By Ashkán Zandieh
New York City mayoral candidate and Democratic State Representative Zohran Mamdani.
Residential · Policy
New York City

New York City Multifamily Deal Activity Will Soon Spike — Even If Mamdani Wins

By Lev Mavashev
The 8-foot bronze permanent sculpture called "The Garment Worker", created by Judith Weller, stands in the Garment District of Manhattan.
Residential · Leases
New York City

Manhattan’s Garment District Confronts Stark Challenge After Big Rezoning

By Aaron Short