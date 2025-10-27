Sage marked its centennial this year, commemorating a century of real estate in New York City. Founded in 1924, the company has been guided for four generations by a commitment to quality, integrity, and creating spaces that matter. Over that time, those core values have remained constant, even as the office itself has evolved. Today, Sage is leading the way with bold new ideas.

For Jonathan Iger, Sage’s CEO and President, the biggest shift has been recognizing the role of hospitality in the workplace. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in real estate, he saw firsthand how his predecessors built not just buildings, but communities.

Today’s office focuses on providing experiences that make people want to come in, connect, and thrive. That insight led to Sage’s flagging concept — a hospitality-inspired approach to the office, where each Sage property is designed as a destination with consistent service, thoughtful amenities, and a strong sense of community. Sage even calls its tenants “Members,” emphasizing belonging over tenancy.

Sage’s flagging model draws from the hotel industry. Every property under the Sage flag carries the same DNA. Hospitality-forward design, activated amenities, thoughtful services, and curated programming come together to create meaningful experiences. Each property retains a unique personality suited to its neighborhood, Member base, and scale. This model has proven successful, attracting a diverse range of companies, including Santander, Insight Global, and The WNET Group, that call a Sage property home.

Iger sees hospitality as central to redefining the landlord’s role. While most landlords focus on managing space, Sage positions itself as a curator of experience. Its operations align with tenant priorities around culture, wellness, and productivity. Buildings grounded in hospitality become partners in business success — not just providers of an office space.

Across the city, Sage brings its hospitality-driven approach to premier properties that attract companies from every sector. At 437 Madison Avenue, the reimagined lobby and Oasis amenity spaces foster community and connection, complemented by wellness programming that promotes collaboration and focus. Within Oasis, spaces like the Salon Rooms, Boardrooms, Breakout Studios, and the Winter Garden—a private dining and event space—showcase Sage’s commitment to balancing company and employee needs.

At 747 Third Avenue, Members can stop by the onsite Sage Candy Store to enjoy nostalgic sweets, everyday treats, and vintage finds. The shop features a century-old rotary phone and cash register, creating a timeless experience for a new generation. They also have access to “Sage Sundries,” a curated selection of complimentary on-the-go essentials such as floss, bandages, sewing kits, and more. These thoughtful details reflect how hospitality-driven design transforms buildings into vibrant communities, enhancing productivity and turning offices into true destinations.

Members have access to curated experiences, including white-glove garment care, meditation sessions, and wine tastings, to name a few. Sage’s Member Experience Managers deliver what Iger calls “surprise and delight” moments, making every day routines memorable for Members. Amenities extend beyond checklists: wellness events featuring mindful breathwork and green juice, coffee bars double as tasting rooms, and lounges serve as networking and cultural spaces.

Technology plays a crucial role in Sage’s second century. Data-driven insights into Member preferences enable more personalized service, from curated events to tailored amenities. Yet hospitality remains human — empathy, care, and connection cannot be automated. Sage’s flagship model unites technology and the human touch, transforming office buildings into destinations where people genuinely want to work, meet, and belong.

Amenities and programming serve multiple purposes: they attract and retain tenants, enhance productivity, support well-being, and foster interaction. Everyday conveniences — bike maintenance, laundry drop-offs, tech support — reinforce that the building is more than a workspace. Signature spaces like 437 Madison Avenue’s Oasis expand the office into dining, meeting, and event areas, bridging professional needs with social engagement.

Looking ahead, Sage plans to continue integrating technology and hospitality to anticipate Member needs. Advanced apps, data analytics, and connected systems provide insights that help Sage’s Member Experience team deliver seamless, tailored experiences. Still, Iger emphasizes that the human element — empathy, personalization, and attentiveness — is what truly defines hospitality.

Sage’s vision for the next 100 years is clear: to create offices that do more than house people — they welcome, inspire, and connect them. Flagging, intentional design, thoughtful services, and curated programming will continue to define the Sage experience, ensuring the office is not just a place of work, but a place that matters.