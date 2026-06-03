Lyle Stern Buys Site at Miami Worldcenter From Adam Neumann’s Flow

Adam Neumann’s Flow has sold off a development parcel within the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter master development for $26.6 million, property records show.

Lyle Stern’s Vertical Real Estate retail brokerage purchased the vacant, 28,033-square-foot site at 710 Northeast First Avenue, which runs between through to North Miami Avenue, on the same block as the Lalezarian Properties’s Miami World Tower.

Stern is a prominent Miami retail broker and serves as the president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District.

The transaction comes just four months after the 300,000-square-foot retail component of Miami Worldcenter sold for $210 million. Master developer Falcone Group bought out his fellow master developer partners, Nitin Motwani and CIM Group.

Neumann founded Flow in 2022, three years after he was forced to resign as CEO from WeWork.

Despite the recent sale, Flow remains a presence in Miami Worldcenter. In March, it completed the 41-story, 466-unit Flow House condo building across the street from Vertical’s new site. Next door, it also owns the 444-unit rental building.

Flow is expanding across Miami-Dade County. Last month, Aventura’s city commission approved Flow’s mixed-use development, which will include three 29-story towers, The Real Deal reported.

Last year, the developer paid $70.5 million for a 16-acre development site in Miami’s El Portal neighborhood. Neumann drew ire from some locals earlier this year when he demolished a 70-year Methodist church to make space for a school.

Representatives for Stern and Flow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.