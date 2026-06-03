Lenny’s Repair Takes 14K SF at Red Hook’s 590 Smith Street

Repaired phone wholesaler Lenny’s Repair has taken 14,000 square feet of flex warehouse and office space at 590 Smith Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The five-and-a-half-year deal was signed last week. Asking rent was $18 per square foot.

Tri State Commercial Realty’s Jack Sardar and Fred Betesh represented the tenant and the landlord, Yeshiva of Kasho, in the deal. The pair told CO that the deal was a consolidation move for the repair business, which will occupy an upper floor of the three-story building.

The industrial and office building encompasses building numbers 582 through 590 along Smith Street, between Bay and Creamer streets, a block east of Red Hook Park. Yeshiva of Kasho, based in Brooklyn, purchased the 30,000-square-foot property for $7.51 million in 2017, according to city records.

Lenny’s Repair wasn’t the only tenant to sign a recent deal at the Red Hook property.

Medical wholesaler CW Health leased its own 7,000-square-foot space at 590 Smith Street in late March as part of an expansion of its business, according to Sardar and Betesh, who also represented the tenant alongside Shlomo Chkifati of Go To NYC Realty. CW Health’s five-year lease also had an asking rent of $18 per square foot.

The Tri State brokerage team told CO that Red Hook is attracting industrial and flex tenants from pricier parts of the borough, such as neighboring Gowanus, where rezonings have promoted an influx of residential and retail development.

One such new development in Gowanus is Hudson Companies’ proposed project along the Gowanus Canal. In February, the company filed plans to build a 302-unit, 274,205-square-foot residential building on an empty lot at 20 Fifth Street.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.