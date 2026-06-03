Strip out phase of an office site meeting in progress.
Office · Development
New York City

Don’t Rush the Analysis When Converting a New York Office Building

By Harshad Pillai
Sarah Cafaro.
Retail · People Moves
New York City

Colliers Hires Sarah Cafaro as NYC-Based Senior Vice President

By Isabelle Durso
Bryan McDonnell.
Industry · Capital Markets
National

Bryan McDonnell, PGIM’s Head of Real Estate Credit Strategies Notches Big Numbers

By Zoe Rosenberg