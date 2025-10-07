The WNET Group, a nonprofit public media organization, is relocating its New York City offices from Hell’s Kitchen to Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

WNET, the parent company of PBS’s Channel 13 (Thirteen), WLIW21, NJ PBS, ALL ARTS and more, has signed a 16-year lease for more than 32,000 square feet on the entire third floor of 437 Madison Avenue, landlord Sage announced Tuesday.

The media group will relocate from its current offices at 825 Eighth Avenue to its new spot at the full-block building between East 49th and East 50th streets in spring or summer of 2026.

“The full-floor space at 437 Madison Avenue positions us for long-term success,” Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of The WNET Group, said in a statement. “It provides the collaborative environment our teams need to grow, innovate and continue delivering high-quality public media. It’s an ideal home for The WNET Group to thrive.”

The exact asking rent was unclear, but asking rent for office space at 437 Madison Avenue was $79 per square foot as recently as last month.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Robert Lowe, Nicholas Dysenchuk, Carri Lyon and Jon Herman brokered the deal for the tenant, while Sage was represented in-house by Michael Lenchner and Jack Brennan, as well as by JLL’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner, Margaux Kelleher, Andrew Coe and Michael Pallas.

“This deal highlights the ongoing vitality of Manhattan’s top-tier office sector,” JLL’s Doyle said in a statement to CO. “In a competitive leasing environment, 437 Madison Avenue offers the ideal blend of prestige, amenities and adaptability to support thriving companies.”

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1962, WNET produces and distributes educational, cultural and civic programming across several platforms and features PBS series such as “Nature,” “Great Performances” and “American Masters.”

WNET will join several other tenants at Sage’s 437 Madison Avenue, which recently underwent a $60 million capital improvement program with upgrades to its lobby, arcade and amenity offerings, Sage said.

Those tenants include international professional services and staffing company Insight Global, PNC Bank, Santander Bank and accounting firm Armanino.

“The WNET Group’s decision to relocate to 437 Madison Avenue demonstrates the enduring appeal of this Plaza District landmark and validates Sage’s commitment to creating workplaces that inspire, perform, and endure,” Lenchner, Sage’s executive vice president and director of leasing, said in a statement. “The property’s modern infrastructure and hospitality-driven amenities create a workplace where influential organizations can achieve their full potential.”

