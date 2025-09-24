International professional services and staffing company Insight Global is moving its offices slightly farther north in Midtown East.

Insight Global, which provides staffing, recruitment outsourcing and professional services to Fortune 1000 companies, has signed a 10-year lease for more than 32,000 square feet on the entire fourth floor of Sage’s 437 Madison Avenue, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $79 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation for the staffing firm, which currently has its offices just a few blocks south at 250 Park Avenue, according to its website.

“We’re thrilled to relocate our New York offices to 437 Madison Avenue,” Alexa Fanning, real estate analyst at Insight Global, said in a statement. “This iconic location in the heart of Manhattan represents a significant milestone for our team, and we’re looking forward to building a dynamic and collaborative environment here. We believe this space will not only support our growth, but also inspire the next chapter of innovation and excellence.”

JLL’s Justin Haber and Kyle Riker brokered the deal for the tenant, while Sage was represented in-house by Michael Lenchner and Jack Brennan, as well as by JLL’s Frank Doyle, David Kleiner and Michael Pallas. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Insight Global — which has more than 70 locations across North America, Europe and Asia — will join several other office tenants at Sage’s 40-story office tower, which occupies the entire block of Madison Avenue between East 49th and East 50th streets.

Those tenants include Santander Bank, accounting firm Armanino, asset manager and debt investor Sycamore Tree Capital Partners, and PNC Bank, which signed a lease for 83,000 square feet in the building in May.

Sage recently completed a $60 million capital improvement project at 437 Madison, including an updated lobby, arcade, elevator cabs and amenity spaces, the landlord said.

“Insight Global’s decision to plant roots at Sage’s 437 Madison Avenue underscores what makes this tower so distinct: world-class amenities, a hospitality-first ethos, and a Plaza District location at the center of it all,” Sage’s Lenchner said in a statement. “It’s a workplace built for collaboration, innovation and growth. We’re excited to welcome their team and help the company thrive.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.