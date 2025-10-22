Southern California’s industrial market is playing an anxious waiting game as macroeconomic concerns play out, but that hasn’t stopped some of the region’s most traditional users from taking more new space.

That includes home textiles manufacturer Northwest Group, which inked a 61-month, 158,730-square-foot lease at First Industrial Realty Trust’s First Harley Knox Logistics Center in Perris, Calif. The manufacturing and distribution facility, in Southern California’s Inland Empire at 4742 Redlands Avenue, features about 9,300 square feet of office space and 25 dock-high doors.

The Klabin Company’s Nick Buss and Edwin Rosales represented Northwest in lease negotiations, while Colliers’ Kevin McKenna and Greg Merrill represented the landlord. The deal is valued at $7.9 million.

“This is exactly the type of facility Northwest Group needs to support its continued growth and innovation in home textiles,” Rosales said in a statement. “Perris provides direct access to Southern California’s logistics network while being part of a growing textile corridor — it offers both operational efficiency and regional advantage. The area has seen steady growth in textile and soft goods firms capitalizing on the region’s connectivity and modern industrial product.”

Both capital and investment demand have persisted in the nation’s capital for manufacturing and distribution. Earlier this week, CIP Real Estate and Almanac Realty Investors landed an $820 million refinancing package toward a 42-property industrial portfolio across the country, including in the Inland Empire. In July, third-party logistics firm iDC Logistics inked an 844,311-square-foot lease at a facility owned by Alere Property Group in San Bernardino — one of the Inland Empire’s largest leases so far in 2025.

