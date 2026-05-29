Rezonings Are Now Driving Land Development in New York City

New York City’s development landscape has evolved from a market driven mostly by location premiums to one where regulatory entitlement is now driving new residential development.

The scarcity of well-located development sites has only intensified this shift. Today, zoning entitlements are treated almost like their own asset class, and sophisticated developers and investors are now paying premiums not just for the land or buildings — they’re paying for the regulatory capacity that may be achieved from them.

This is not a new phenomenon, but it has never been this pronounced.

The modern blueprint for entitlement-driven development in New York can be traced back to the early 2000s. The 2004 Downtown Brooklyn rezoning and the 2005 Williamsburg-Greenpoint rezoning completely changed the trajectory of those neighborhoods. What followed was not incremental growth, but a sweeping transformation that helped establish Brooklyn as a core residential and institutional investment market.

The rezonings did more than increase density. They created clarity, scale and a defined investment thesis, allowing capital to move more confidently into markets that were previously constrained.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and the same pattern is playing out again, only this time with greater sophistication and across a broader geographic scale.

The impact of these dynamics is already visible in the data. JLL research shows that Brooklyn and Queens delivered more than 18,600 multifamily units in 2025, the largest annual total this decade. This increased the boroughs’ combined inventory to approximately 1 million units, with roughly 21 percent designated as affordable housing.

This increase in new multifamily development is driven in large part by recent neighborhood-wide rezonings, including Gowanus, Jamaica, Long Island City and Prospect Heights, combined with broader land use reforms such as City of Yes, Expedited Land-Use Review Procedure and the Green Fast Track for Housing. Together, these initiatives are expanding development capacity while making the process easier to understand and plan around.

When both the timeline and the economics align, the regulatory framework becomes something that can be underwritten and assigned a price. In essence, entitlements now function as their own form of capital.

Gowanus is one of the clearest examples of how rezonings can quickly reshape investment activity. Since the neighborhood’s 2021 rezoning, developers and institutional capital have moved aggressively to secure sites capable of supporting higher-density residential projects, particularly those incorporating affordable housing components, and nearly 10,000 units are currently planned or under construction.

The pace of activity highlights how quickly regulatory certainty can translate into land value appreciation and accelerated development pipelines. Development sites that recently traded at significant valuations include 563 Sackett Street ($58.5 million), 45-40 Vernon Boulevard ($47 million), 268 Bergen Street ($40 million) and 1029 Dean Street ($25.5 million).

While neighborhood rezonings, as outlined above, have driven significant new supply, they represent only part of the opportunity set.

In a supply-constrained market like New York City, modern development increasingly relies on site-specific approvals. Individual property land-use reviews, often referred to as private rezonings, are playing an expanding role in unlocking value on a parcel-by-parcel basis, particularly in areas not subject to broader neighborhood actions. Recent examples include 47 Hall Street in Brooklyn, which traded for $121 million following a site-specific rezoning process, and 45-40 Vernon Boulevard in Queens’ Long Island City, which sold for $47 million.

Across the market, owners, developers and investors are increasingly assembling teams of zoning, legal and land use experts to navigate the entitlement process and position sites for redevelopment. Underutilized properties such as single-story garages, aging commercial buildings and low-density structures are now being re-evaluated through the lens of potential future density. In many cases, the difference between a site remaining dormant and advancing to construction is defined by technical zoning expertise and the ability to secure approvals.

This trend is also reflected in broader capital flows across the New York City metropolitan development market. Over the past 18 months, billions of dollars have been deployed into entitlement-focused land and development transactions as investors position themselves ahead of future rezonings and housing demand.

The speed and scale of this activity underscore how regulatory change is increasingly shaping investment strategy, pricing and development timelines across the region.

In today’s market, many of the most compelling development opportunities are not determined by what a site was yesterday, but by the scale of what it can become tomorrow.

Michael Mazzara is a managing director in the New York office of JLL Capital Markets for the Americas.