Logistics Firm Inks Two Leases for 1.1M SF in Southern California

Southern California’s warehousing real estate market is reeling from shifting tariff policies and a flood of new development, but the region still commands massive commitments from manufacturers and logistics providers alike.

iDC Logistics, a third-party logistics (3PL) company with ties to China, has inked two leases for a combined 1.1 million square feet, one in Los Angeles County and one in the Inland Empire. The deals are just the latest expansion moves by the company, which secured 350,000 square feet in the Inland Empire earlier this year, and is pursuing more space in Texas and New Jersey, according to CBRE.

The larger of the two new deals — and the Inland Empire’s second-largest lease in 2025 so far — is for 844,311 square feet at Alere Property Group’s 5690 Industrial Parkway in San Bernardino. The smaller lease is for 260,000 square feet at 19515 East Walnut Drive North in the City of Industry, on a site owned by a Principal Financial Group affiliate, per property records.

iDC’s plans for the latter are intricate for a logistics provider. Rather than a distribution facility, the property will serve as a dedicated electronics manufacturing hub for an undisclosed iDC client, per CBRE, and iDC expects the site to produce 12,000 to 15,000 units per week.

“This facility gives our partners a new kind of supply chain solution — agile, local and tariff-conscious — while supporting U.S. job creation and economic growth,” Elton Chung, iDC CEO, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Jeff Vertun represented iDC in both deals.

“The key to effectively representing 3PLs — the largest tenant segment in industrial real estate — is to be fully in sync with their commercial strategy,” Vertun added in a statement. “By viewing their real estate portfolio from the CEO’s perspective, we create more opportunities, achieve higher conversion rates, and ultimately foster more efficient growth.”

The Inland Empire’s industrial sector has been hindered by the sheer glut of new supply over the past few years, with vacancy and availability rates recently experiencing upticks and rent prices declined for the eighth straight quarter, according to CBRE’s latest market report. Yet strong leasing activity still persists in the region, largely due to its proximity to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

EQT signed the largest tenant in the region so far with a roughly 1 million-square-foot deal, with an undisclosed tenant, at its Hesperia Commerce Center One. Several other deals this past quarter also surpassed 700,000 square feet, including Burlington’s 758,180-square-foot renewal in San Bernardino and American Beauty Supply’s 715,433-square-foot renewal in Rialto.

