The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has signed a 15-year, 66,106-square-foot lease expansion at 919 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, bringing its total square footage in the SL Green-owned skyscraper to 117,390 square feet, the owner announced.

The additional 66,106 square feet spans the entire 46th and 47th floors of 919 Third Avenue, a 1.5 million-square-foot, 47-story office tower, which is now 100 percent leased, according to SL Green.

The OGS — an agency that provides services to other state agencies and local governments, including managing real estate — moved into the building in November 2024. The asking rent for the lease expansion was $85 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

“We’re proud to partner with New York State OGS and support their growth at 919 Third Avenue,” Steven Durels, executive vice president and director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement announcing the expansion. “Leasing velocity on Third Avenue has significantly increased this year, resulting in a notable shortage of large, high-quality availability.”

Stephen Siegel, Liz Lash, Peter Larkin and Mark Bezold of CBRE represented OGS in this deal. CBRE’s Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Chabrier, Taylor Callahan, Alex D’Amario and Nicole Marshal represented SL Green. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants at 919 Third Avenue include law firm Schulte, Roth & Zabel, media giant Bloomberg, and law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

