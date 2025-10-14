Children’s Retailer Maisonette Inks 2K-SF Lease at 32 Broadway

Baby and children’s fashion and accessories brand Maisonette has signed a three-year, 2,000-square-foot office lease at 32 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District, landlord Cammeby’s told Commercial Observer.

Maisonette operates an online retail business selling children’s and baby’s clothing, toys and home decor. The space at 32 Broadway will be used as a corporate office, as the retailer will occupy part of the building’s 16th floor. The company moved in on Oct. 1, 2025.

“The offices at 32 Broadway provide a contemporary, thoughtfully designed space tailored to how companies like Maisonette work today,” Aron Weber of Cammeby’s said in a statement. “This lease reflects the strong demand for flexible, modern office environments in Lower Manhattan, and underscores the value this property offers to growing companies across industries.”

The asking rent on this lease was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $57.95 per square foot in September of 2025, according to the latest CBRE data.

Cammeby’s was represented in-house by Andrew Giller. Maisonette was represented by Savills’ Gabe Marans and Maxine Rosen. Savills declined to comment on this lease.

“Moving into 32 Broadway marks a really special new chapter for Maisonette,” AJ Nicholas, president at Maisonette, said in the statement. “We’re excited to have a space where we can come together again to connect, collaborate, and build community.”

Located near the Financial District’s iconic Charging Bull statue, 32 Broadway is an 18-story office property with tenants including educational institution Catapult Learning, the law offices of Fred L. Seeman, and law firm Miller, Leiby & Associates.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.