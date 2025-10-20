CSC Real Estate has acquired two adjacent Lower Manhattan office assets for a potential office-to-residential conversion.

The developer purchased a 178,000-square-foot assemblage at 75 Maiden Lane and 13 Gold Street for a combined $45.2 million from A.M. Property Holding, property records show. CSC paid $40.2 million for 75 Maiden and $5 million for 13 Gold, sources told Commercial Observer.

Genesis Credit provided a $28.85 million acquisition and pre-development financing for both sites.

Colliers arranged the investment sale and financing with a New York capital markets group including Zach Redding, Dylan Kane and Jared King, sources said.

A spokesperson for CSC said the firm is considering all options for the site including a possible conversion to multifamily or keeping the office components and considers the deal a “basis play.”

CSC is tackling an office-to-resi project at 300 East 42nd Street, which it acquired this past spring from David Werner for $52 million.

A.M. Property landed a $46.5 million seven-year loan with a five-year extension option for 75 Maiden Lane in early 2015, CO reported at the time. The 12-story office building previously housed the headquarters of Basis Investment Group before the commercial real estate investment firm relocated to 180 Maiden Lane in 2023, CO previously reported.

A.M. Property and Genesis did not immediately return requests for comment. Colliers declined to comment.

