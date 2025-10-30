Jencap Group Inks 20K-SF Lease Expansion at 1350 Broadway

Jencap Group, a speciality insurance solutions provider, has signed a 19,883-square-foot renewal and expansion lease at 1350 Broadway, building owner Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) announced Wednesday during its 2025 third-quarter earnings report.

Jencap moved into 1350 Broadway in 2016, originally leasing 4,850 square feet of space at the Herald Square office building, according to a statement from ESRT at the time. The company then expanded to 12,011 square feet before this latest lease renewal and expansion.

The asking rent was $61 per square foot and the lease runs through 2034, according to ESRT.

Brokers Kerry Lavelle and Shanae Ursini of ESRT represented the building owner in-house, while Jared Freede of CBRE represented the tenant. ESRT, CBRE and Jencap Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Built in 1929 at the corner of Broadway and West 36th Street, 1350 Broadway is a 25-story office tower with an updated lobby and new windows, and is fully powered by wind energy. Other corporate tenants at 1350 Broadway include advertising agency Equativ – which relocated to the building in 2024 – children’s apparel chain Carter’s, and engineering consultant Brown and Caldwell.

