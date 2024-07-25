Carter’s Takes 25K-SF Office at ESRT’s 1350 Broadway

Baby clothing chain Carter’s is getting a new Manhattan crib.

The company signed an 11-year lease for 24,592 square feet of office space at Empire State Realty Trust’s 1350 Broadway, the landlord announced Wednesday in its second-quarter earnings report.

A spokesperson for ESRT did not provide any more details about the deal, but asking rent in the 22-story building between West 35th and West 36th streets was $67 per square foot in a 2021 lease, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It’s unclear if it’s a new office or a relocation for Carter’s. A spokesperson for Carter’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The names of the brokers on the deal are also unclear.

Carter’s was founded in 1865 as the William Carter Company and also owns the clothing chain OshKosh B’gosh, according to its website. Its onesies, jumpers, jammies and fuzzy sweatpants are sold in department stores, and the brand also has more than 1,000 retail locations throughout North America.

It opened its first Manhattan store in 2014 when it signed a lease for 4,211 square feet at 215 West 125th Street in Harlem, as CO previously reported.

Other tenants in ESRT’s building include sustainability consultant CodeGreen Solutions, autonomous driving company Mobileye and cloud computing company Nutanix. Carter’s will also have some winged neighbors in the property, as ESRT installed beehives on the roof of 1350 Broadway in 2022 to help pollinate local flora.Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.