Investments & Sales

Federal Realty Buys Maryland Retail Plaza for $187M

Seller PGIM Real Estate traded the residential portion of Annapolis Town Center earlier this year for $160 million

By October 15, 2025 4:25 pm
reprints
Annapolis Town Center, Annapolis, Md.
Annapolis Town Center, Annapolis, Md. PHOTO: Bossi/CC by-SA 2.0 via Flickr

One of the nation’s oldest real estate investment trusts has acquired an open-air retail plaza in eastern Maryland, the latest firm to snag a substantial property amid the retail’s resurgence. 

North Bethesda, Md.-based Federal Realty Investment Trust, founded in 1962, has paid $187 million for the retail portion of the mixed-use Annapolis Town Center, a 480,000-square-foot shopping center in Annapolis. PGIM Real Estate sold the complex, which is anchored by Whole Foods alongside fellow tenants such as Anthropologie, Sephora, Restoration Hardware, and Williams Sonoma.

SEE ALSO: SL Green Buying Blackstone’s Park Avenue Tower for $730M: Sources

“This is exactly the kind of opportunity we target: a dominant asset with strong fundamentals, competitive positioning, and the potential to unlock further value under our ownership,” Don Wood, Federal Realty president and CEO, said in a statement. 

Federal Realty’s new property is just a portion of the 2 million-square-foot Annapolis Town Center, developed in 2008 at 1906 Towne Centre Boulevard by Greenberg Gibbons. PGIM acquired the mixed-use complex in 2018, though earlier this year it opted to sell the property’s multifamily component — two buildings totaling more than 400 units — to Peterson Companies for $160 million.

Federal Realty joins other investment firms acquiring Maryland malls in the past 12 months, though under widely varying circumstances. 

In November, Spinoso Real Estate Group paid $190 million for the 1.2 million-square-foot White Marsh Mall near Baltimore. Spinoso had been the mall’s court-appointed receiver for about a year at the time, owing to financial distress from former owner Brookfield

European mall giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) meanwhile has faced its own distress with Westfield Wheaton, a 1.7 million-square-foot plaza on the northern outskirts of Washington, D.C. The mall was transferred to special servicing in April after URW failed to meet its March debt maturity, and the company has reportedly opted to sell following a meager $166 million appraisal in August, Bisnow reported at the time

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1906 Towne Centre Boulevard, Annapolis Town Center, Don Wood, White Marsh Mall, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Greenberg Gibbons, Peterson Companies, PGIM Real Estate, Spinoso Real Estate Group, Whole Foods
SL Green's Marc Holliday (top), Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman (bottom), and Park Avenue Tower at 65 East 55th Street.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

SL Green Buying Blackstone’s Park Avenue Tower for $730M: Sources

By Andrew Coen and Cathy Cunningham
Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, and the inside of a data center.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
Virginia

BlackRock-Led Consortium Buys Aligned Data Centers for $40B

By Nick Trombola
Cain's Eric Poretsky and the Dominick Hotel at 246 Spring Street.
Hospitality · Investments & Sales
New York City

Cain Closes $175M Acquisition of Manhattan’s Dominick Hotel With Rebrand on Tap

By Mark Hallum