Finance   ·   Refinance

Dwight Capital Refis South Florida Apartments With $46M HUD Loan

By October 29, 2025 11:07 am
reprints
Dwight Capital's Jeremy Packer (top) and Josh Hoffman (bottom), and the Arcadia multifamily development in Tamarac, Fla.
Dwight Capital's Jeremy Packer (top) and Josh Hoffman (bottom), and the Arcadia multifamily development in Tamarac, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Dwight Capital

The CaraCo Group of Companies has sealed $45.8 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed debt to refinance a newly built multifamily asset in Florida’s Broward County, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital closed the HUD 223(f) refinance for Arcadia, a 212-unit apartment community in Tamarac, Fla., completed in 2023. In addition to retiring existing debt, loan proceeds will also establish a replacement reserve account for capital improvements.

SEE ALSO: Brookfield Closes $1.3B CMBS Refi for 660 Fifth Avenue

The agency loan was originated by Dwight’s Josh Hoffman and Jeremy Packer

“The loan strengthens Dwight’s presence in the South Florida market and our partnership with the Southeast HUD office,” Hoffman said in a statement. 

Located at 8601 West McNabb Road, 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, Arcadia has amenities that include a saltwater pool, a fitness center, a yoga studio, coworking space, a game room and a sun deck courtyard with cabanas. The property has earned a GreenPoint Rated existing home gold certification for sustainability features, according to Dwight. 

CaraCo Group acquired the development (formerly called Eden West) for $73 million in late 2023 from a joint venture between Eden Multifamily and Cypress Equity Investments, CO previously reported. The Deerfield Beach-based developer landed a $50 million acquisition loan from Sound Point Capital Management to facilitate the purchase. 

Officials at CaraCo Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Jeremy Packer, Josh Hoffman, Dwight Capital, The CaraCo Group of Companies
Brookfield's Zachary Cohn and 660 Fifth Avenue.
Office · Finance
New York City

Brookfield Closes $1.3B CMBS Refi for 660 Fifth Avenue

By Cathy Cunningham
Hines' co-CEOs Jeff Hines (top) and Laura Hines-Pierce, and a rendering of Riverwalk San Diego.
Residential · Finance
California

Hines Lands $380M for First Phase of Riverwalk San Diego Megaproject

By Nick Trombola
Eric Rosenstock of Greystone and students walking across the University of New Hampshire campus.
Residential · Finance
New Hampshire

Greystone Provides $46M Refi for University of New Hampshire Student Housing Complex

By Brian Pascus