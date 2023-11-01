CaraCo Group Buys New Tamarac Rental for $73M

The CaraCo Group of Companies bought a newly completed multifamily property in Tamarac, Fla., for $73 million, property records show.

The development, called Eden West, features 212 units at 8601 W McNab Road, about two miles east of Everglades National Park. The Deerfield Beach-based buyer nabbed a $50 million acquisition loan from Sound Point Capital Management.

Foundation Capital Partners, also known as FCP, and Eden Multifamily assembled the site in 2019, paying $8.4 million in total for several parcels, according to property records. The joint venture secured a $23.7 million loan from Wells Fargo in 2021 and completed the complex earlier this year.

Monthly rental rates range between $1,909 and $3,344, according to Apartments.com. Representatives for FCP and Eden Multifamily did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for The CaraCo Group could not be reached for comment.

While South Florida multifamily investment sales have slowed since the height of the pandemic, Broward County has nabbed a few sales in recent months.

In July, Greystar, one of the country’s largest residential investors, bought a rental complex in Coral Springs for $56 million. A month later, KVR Properties sold another property in Pompano Beach for $24 million, netting a $2.2 million loss from the sale.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.