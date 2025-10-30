Training facility Cadet Athletic Performance will open its first New York City location in Downtown Brooklyn.

Cadet Athletic, which offers physical fitness and training programs for sports teams, schools, and both young and adult athletes, has signed a seven-year lease for 5,500 square feet at J.W. Mays’ 229 Livingston Street, according to landlord broker Tri State Commercial Realty.

The deal represents Cadet’s first facility in the city after being founded this year. Its new space between Bond and Elm streets is set to open in late 2025, according to its website.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found retail rents in Downtown Brooklyn near Fulton Street averaged $190 per square foot during the first half of 2025.

Acona Real Estate Advisors’ Matthew Hopkins brokered the deal for the tenant, while Tri State’s Leo Beda and Joey Sakkal represented the landlord. Hopkins and spokespeople for Cadet Athletic and J.W. Mays did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The only other tenant currently at 229 Livingston seems to be event venue 229 Dwtn Brooklyn.

Cadet Athletic’s deal follows several other health-related leases signed in Brooklyn recently, including health and wellness brand Life Time’s deal for 80,000 square feet at the 74-story Brooklyn Tower in March.

There was also East Gate Investors and SC Holdings’ deal in May to open a 52,000-square-foot wellness center on the lower floors of the St. George Tower at 43 Clark Street, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.